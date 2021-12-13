Futures Pointing To Continued Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to extend the rally seen last week.

Stocks may continue to benefit from the strong upward momentum seen in the previous week, which lifted the S&P 500 to a new record closing high last Friday.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's money policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to discuss accelerating the pace of tapering its asset purchase program, with reports suggesting the central bank could double the rate to $30 billion per month.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also keep traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of reports on producer prices, retail sales, and industrial production in the coming days.

Following the pullback seen on Thursday, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Friday. The major averages fluctuated in morning trading but climbed more firmly into positive territory in the afternoon.

The major averages moved higher going into the close, with the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching new highs for the session. The Dow rose 216.30 points or 0.6 percent at 35,970.99, the Nasdaq climbed 113.23 points or 0.7 percent to 15,630.60 and the S&P 500 jumped 44.57 points or 1 percent to 4,712.02.

The advance on the day capped off a strong week for the major averages. The Dow spiked by 4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq surged up by 3.8 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

The strength on Wall Street came even after the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest annual rate of in nearly 40 years in November.

The report showed the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 6.8 percent in November from 6.2 percent in October, reflecting the biggest jump since June of 1982.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, were up by 4.9 percent compared to the same month a year ago, showing the biggest annual increase since June of 1991.

The faster annual growth came as consumer prices climbed by 0.8 percent in November following a 0.9 percent advance in October. Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.7 percent.

Core consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent in November after climbing by 0.6 percent in October. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.

While the elevated rate of inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases next week, traders seemed relieved that the price growth was not even faster.

A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in early December.

The report said the consumer sentiment index climbed to 70.4 in December after dropping to a ten-year low of 67.4 in November. The rebound surprised economists, who had expected the index to edge down to 67.1.

Software stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index up by 2.4 percent.

Oracle (ORCL) led the sector higher, soaring by 15.6 percent after the software giant reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results and announced a $10 billion increase in its share repurchase program.

Significant strength also emerged among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain posted by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The strength in the oil service sector came amid an increase by the price of crude oil.

Housing and networking stocks also turned in strong performances on the day, while airline and biotechnology stocks showed notable moves to the downside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.39 to $71.28 a barrel after climbing $0.73 to $71.67 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $8.10 to $1,784.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $0.20 to $1,784.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.62 yen versus the 113.44 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1287 compared to last Friday's $1.1313.

Asia

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday despite data showing another big rise in U.S. inflation last month. Investors were relieved to see that the report was in line with expectations and lower than some had been forecasting.

Traders also kept a keen eye on the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting this week for signals about the tapering of stimulus measures.

Chinese shares rose after the nation's top decision makers signaled policies may become more pro-growth next year. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 14.73 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,681.08, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended 0.2 percent lower at 23,954.58.

Japanese shares advanced notably on growing hopes of an economic recovery and amid a busy week of central bank meetings. The Nikkei 225 Index gained 202.72 points, or 0.7 percent, to finish at 28,640.49, marking its first gain in three sessions after data showed the country's core machinery orders rose in October for the first time in three months.

Separately, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed that large manufacturing in Japan was stagnant in the fourth quarter. The broader Topix index closed 0.1 percent higher at 1,978.13.

Technology stocks advanced, with Screen Holdings, Tokyo Electron and Advantest climbing 1-2 percent. Orix Corp. added 1.5 percent on reports the financial services group is selling its software business.

Australian eked out modest gains, with mining and energy stocks pacing the gainers amid growing optimism that the Omicron impact will be limited.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 25.80 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,379.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 29.60 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,697.50.

Energy stocks such as Santos and Beach Energy climbed 2-3 percent as oil prices extended their rally. Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto jumped 2.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, as Chinese iron ore futures bounced back. Property fund manager Charter Hall soared 5.6 percent after another earnings upgrade.

Seoul stocks fell for the second day running as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Fed meeting later this week. The Kospi dropped 8.57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 3,001.66. Tech and auto heavyweights topped the gainers list.

South Korea's exports grew 20.4 percent year-on-year in the first 10 days of December on the back of solid demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed earlier in the day.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly higher on Monday after China's top decision makers signaled policies may become more supportive of growth next year.

The upside remains capped as investors await a slew of central bank meetings this week for clues to interest rate increases.

The German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has bucked the uptrend and edged down by 0.2 percent.

Miners Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta have moved to the upside after China pledged to continue its prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, and keep growth within a reasonable range next year.

Alfa Laval has also advanced. The company has signed a global collaboration agreement with Microsoft to develop a suite of innovative digital tools for facilitating service and maintenance of Alfa Laval plate heat exchangers.

Vifor Pharma has also moved sharply higher after Australian biopharma giant CSL confirmed it was in talks to buy the Swiss drug maker.

UniCredit has also risen. The Italian bank said it plans to grow its domestic footprint and could consider tie-ups in Italy and abroad.

Meanwhile, recruiter SThree has plunged after saying that Chief Executive Officer Mark Dorman would be leaving after spending close to three years with the company.

BPO firm Capita has also moved sharply lower after reporting broadly flat revenues for the first eleven months of the year.

In economic news, German wholesale prices grew the most since 1962 in November, driven by higher prices for raw materials and intermediate goods, data released by Destatis showed.

Wholesale prices increased 16.6 percent year-on-year in November after climbing 15.2 percent in October. On a monthly basis, wholesale price growth eased to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent in October.

U.S. Economic Reports

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) are skyrocketing in pre-market trading after the drugmaker agreed to be acquired by Pfizer (PFE) for $100 per share in cash or approximately $6.7 billion.

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (HOG) is also likely to see initial strength after announcing an agreement under which special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) will combine with its electric motorcycle division LiveWire to create a new publicly traded company.

On the other hand, shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) may move to the downside after activist investor Mantle Ridge announced its intention to nominate a full slate of 11 directors to the discount retailer's Board of Directors at its 2022 Annual Meeting.

