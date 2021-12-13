Cryptos Slip As Inflation Hurts

Cryptocurrencies rallied in the few minutes following the release of the inflation numbers in the U.S. on Friday. Bitcoin surged to $49,899 from a low of $47,662 a few hours ago. But the euphoria was short-lived as prices soon dropped to $47,500 levels, before edging up to trade near $48,500.

Financial were pricing in the effect of a 6.8 percent spike in annual inflation in the U.S. in November. The readings on Friday came in just the same. The highest reading since 1982 is widely anticipated to expedite the transition from an easy monetary policy stance pushed in the wake of an unprecedented pandemic, to a tight monetary policy stance involving both tapering of stimulus and hiking of interest rates.

Despite the volatility in prices post the release of the inflation numbers, at current levels, Bitcoin has maintained an annual return of 150 percent.

In contrast, at current levels, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is near 35970, recording a growth of 20 percent over the position a year ago. At current level of $1784 per troy ounce, Gold has shed 2.4 percent in the past one year. The Dollar Index at 96.3 implies an annual growth of 6.2 percent.

At current level of $48,542.76, Bitcoin has shed 2.26 percent in a day but is still 0.45 percent positive in the week. Bitcoin dominance, a metric that determines how much share of the overall crypto market share is owned by Bitcoin has increased to 41.2 percent as Ethereum's share declined to 21.2 percent.

Ethereum is trading at $3,981.97 at present, down 1.36 percent in a day and 1.53 percent in the past week.

Only three of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have gained more than a percent in the past 24 hours. These are positive on a weekly basis as well. Aggregate crypto market capitalization has fallen to $2.22 trillion.

86th ranked crypto token Revain (REV) has gained close to 40 percent on a daily as well as weekly basis. Revain is an online platform for Ethereum blockchain-based tokens reviews. It is designed to allow developers to receive constructive feedback about their projects.

All the top-ranked coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), XRP (XRP), Polkadot (DOT), Terra (LUNA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin (LTC), Algorand (ALGO), TRON (TRX) are in overnight negative territory.

Polygon (MATIC) has shed more than 7 percent overnight.

But for SHIBA INU (SHIB) all the top-ranking tokens (excluding stablecoins) like Crypto.com coin (CRO), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), FTX Token (FTT), Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB), The SandBox (SAND), Gala (GALA) and UNUS SED LEO (LEO) are trailing the levels of a day ago.

Gala (GALA) has shed more than 8 percent overnight.

NFT & Collectibles, Metaverse and Gaming categories have declined more than 4 percent in market capitalization. DeFi, Research and Web3 categories are down between 3 and 4 percent. Memes are more resilient with a 0.78 percent decline.

Every major economic data release creates a flutter in the financial markets and the prices of the assets resultantly move up or down depending upon whether expectations are fulfilled or failed. The recent spike in inflation and the shift in policy responses that it triggered too has moved markets from its anticipated trajectory as the economic rationale, incentive or opportunity cost of holding the assets got revisited with a change in the economic context.

As inflation anchoring assumes center stage, all assets would have to brace for a turbulent transition to a higher interest rate regime. Cryptocurrencies are no exception.

