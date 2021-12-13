South Korea Export Prices Jump 25.5% On Year In November

Export prices in South Korea were up 25.5 percent on year in November, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - up slightly from 25.3 percent in October.

Import prices surged an annual 35.5 percent, easing from 38.8 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, export prices fell 1.0 percent and import prices dipped 0.6 percent.

Individually, export prices for agricultural and forestry products fell 2.1 percent on month and jumped 13.2 percent on year, while manufacturing products shed 1.0 percent on month and jumped 25.5 percent on year.

Import prices for raw materials sank 1.2 percent on month and skyrocketed 79.1 percent on year, while intermediate goods eased 0.3 percent on month and jumped 29.9 percent on year.

