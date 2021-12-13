Strahan Wants To "go Back" After His Touch Down From Space

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan completed his trip on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space shuttle last Saturday, but he wants to "go back". Strahan was on board the 19th flight of Blue Origin’s New Shephard and the first with "an original Shephard".



The "Good Morning America" host was partnered with Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of the late astronaut Alan Shepard in the New Shepard. Alan Shepard is famous for being the first astronaut in space and New Shepard is named after the late great who went to space in a Freedom 7 capsule back on May 5, 1961.



"It's almost like an out-of-body experience," Strahan said after landing. "It's hard to even believe it happened." Bezos came to greet the passengers after the flight and New York Giants' legend was heard saying that he wants to go back and experience it all over again. "I wanna go back. I wanna spend longer," Strahan said.



This was the third flight into orbit by New Shepard since July when Jeff Bezos, along with his brother made the first trip. Blue Origins' last two trips had four passengers inside but this time, the company has increased the passenger number to 6. The 10-minute trip included the passengers getting exposed to 6 times the pull of gravity on earth and three minutes of complete weightlessness, as it floated in the outer layer of the planet with a view of the curvature of the Earth.



Apart from Strahan and Churchley, Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess also flew in the same shuttle. Taylor is the Chairman & CEO of Voyager Space, while Evan Dick is an engineer and managing member of Dick Holdings. Bess Ventures founder Lane and his son Cameron became the first father-son duo in space.



The flight, originally scheduled on Thursday, was delayed due to bad weather. The company is planning for more flights in 2022. But the astronauts will not get the "Wings" as the FAA has already announced that it will not offer the honorary "wings" to the commercial space-travelers.



"The U.S. commercial human spaceflight industry has come a long way from conducting test flights to launching paying customers into space," FAA Associate Administrator Wayne Monteith said last Friday. "The Astronaut Wings program, created in 2004, served its original purpose to bring additional attention to this exciting endeavor. Now it's time to offer recognition to a larger group of adventurers daring to go to space."

