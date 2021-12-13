Continued Consolidation Expected For Hong Kong Shares

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, dropping more than 300 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,950-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian is negative, likely led lower by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, properties and casinos - while the oil companies were up and the stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index slipped 41.14 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 23,954.58 after trading between 23,936.93 and 24,385.44.



Among the actives, AAC Technologies fell 0.61 percent, while AIA Group lost 0.73 percent, Alibaba Group eased 0.08 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 4.10 percent, ANTA Sports tanked 2.64 percent, China Life Insurance was down 0.15 percent, China Mengniu Dairy stumbled 0.44 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.09 percent, China Resources Land sank 1.87 percent, CNOOC rose 0.13 percent, Country Garden tumbled 2.41 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 1.98 percent, Galaxy Entertainment declined 2.03 percent, Hang Lung Properties weakened 0.25 percent, Henderson Land slid 0.45 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slipped 0.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slumped 0.23 percent, Li Ning plummeted 2.93 percent, Longfor plunged 2.84 percent, Meituan soared 2.06 percent, New World Development shed 0.96 percent, Sands China retreated 2.02 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dropped 1.19 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 0.66 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.21 percent, WuXi Biologics surrendered 2.29 percent and CITIC and CK Infrastructure were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened in the red on Monday and stayed under water throughout the trading day.



The Dow tumbled 320.04 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 35,650.95, while the NASDAQ sank 217.32 points or 1.39 percent to close at 15,413.28 and the S&P 500 lost 43.05 points or 0.91 percent to end at 4,668.97.



The pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on some of the strength in the markets last week. The major averages all moved sharply higher last week, with the S&P 500 ending last Friday's trading at a new record closing high.



Traders may also have been moving money out of stocks and into safer havens ahead of the Federal Reserve's money policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed is expected to discuss accelerating the pace of tapering its asset purchase program, with reports suggesting the central bank could double the rate to $30 billion per month.



Crude oil futures settled lower on Monday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid worries about the impact of the Omicron variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.38 or 0.5 percent at $71.29 a barrel.

