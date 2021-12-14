China Data On Tap For Wednesday

China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Wednesday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are November numbers for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.

Fixed asset investment is tipped to rise 5.4 percent on year, slowing from 6.1 percent in October. Industrial production is called higher by an annual 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent in the previous month. Retail sales are expected to add 4.6 percent, down from 4.9 percent a month earlier. In October, house prices were up 3.4 percent on year and the jobless rate was 4.9 percent.

Singapore will provide Q3 numbers for unemployment; in the three months prior, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.

Indonesia will release November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 37.55 percent on year, down from 51.06 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 44.0 percent, down from 53.35 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 4.45 billion, down from $5.74 billion a month earlier.

Japan will see October results for its tertiary industry index; in September, the index was up 0.5 percent on month.

Australia will see December results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in November, the index rose 0.6 percent to a score of 105.3.

