European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is seen at 4.4 percent in three months to October, up from 4.3 percent in three months to September.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss producer prices for November.

Half an hour later, consumer prices from Slovakia and industrial production from Hungary are due. Slovakia's consumer price inflation is seen at 5 percent in November, down from 5.1 percent in October.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden publishes consumer prices for November. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area industrial production for October. Industrial production is expected to fall 0.5 percent on a monthly basis after falling 0.2 percent in September.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 2.10 percent.

