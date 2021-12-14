UK Unemployment Rate Falls; Job Vacancies Rise To Record High

The UK unemployment rate dropped in three months to October and job vacancies increased to a new record high, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.

The unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points from the previous three months to 4.2 percent during August to October. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.

At the same time, the employment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points on the quarter, to 75.5 percent.

In three months to October, average pay including bonuses grew 4.9 percent from the previous year, bigger than the economists' forecast of 4.6 percent.

Likewise, excluding bonuses, regular pay was up 4.3 percent, which was larger than the expected rate of 4 percent. The ONS said previous months' strong growth rates were affected upwards by base and compositional effects. Nonetheless, a small amount of base effect for certain sectors may still be present.

Data showed that the number of job vacancies continued to rise to a new record of 1,219,000 in September to November period.

