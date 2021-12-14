Japan Industrial Production Rises More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production rose more than initially estimated in October, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent monthly in October. In the initial estimate, output grew 1.1 percent.

Shipments increased 2.4 percent monthly in October. According to the initial estimate, shipments rose 2.0 percent.

Inventories rose 0.6 percent versus a 0.8 percent increase in the initial estimate.

The inventory ratio declined 0.6 percent in October. In the initial estimate, the inventory ratio was stable.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 4.1 percent in October. According to the initial estimate, output fell 4.7 percent.

Capacity utilization grew 6.2 percent monthly in October and decreased 5.2 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.