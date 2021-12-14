Sweden Unemployment Rate Declines Further

Sweden's jobless rate decreased further in November, preliminary data from the Public Employment Service showed Tuesday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate fell to 7.2 percent in November from 7.3 percent in October.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.7 percent.

The jobless rate has decreased steadily from a peak of 9.1 in January this year.

The number of unemployed fell to 369,762 persons from 450,820 persons a year ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 18-24 age group, was 8.9 percent versus 11.8 percent in the same month last year.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.