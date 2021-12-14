India Wholesale Price Inflation Unexpectedly Climbs

India's wholesale price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in November, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed on Tuesday.

Wholesale price inflation climbed to 14.23 percent in November from 12.54 percent in October. Economists had forecast 11.9 percent inflation.

The increase in annual inflation was driven by the 39.81 percent rise in fuel and power prices and 11.92 percent increase in manufactured products prices.

Food prices grew 6.7 percent and primary articles cost gained 10.34 percent, data showed.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 2.73 percent in November, after a 1.24 percent increase in the previous month.

