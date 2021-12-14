Eurozone Industrial Production Rises Unexpectedly

Eurozone industrial production recovered unexpectedly in October, data from Eurostat revealed on Tuesday.

Industrial output grew 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in September. Economists had forecast the production to fall 0.5 percent in October.

Among main industrial grouping, capital goods output posted the biggest monthly increase of 3 percent in October. Production of durable consumer goods gained 1.7 percent and non-durable consumer goods output moved up 0.4 percent.

Energy output rose only 0.1 percent on month. Meanwhile, intermediate goods output logged a decline of 0.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output climbed 3.3 percent, but slower than the 5.1 percent expansion seen in the previous month and also economists' forecast of +4.1 percent.



Industrial production in the EU27 advanced 1.2 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 3.6 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.