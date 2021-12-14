Finland Inflation Rises In November

Finland's inflation continued to increase in November, driven by higher prices of petrol, repair on detached houses, diesel, and electricity, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.2 percent increase in October.

Inflation was curbed most by reductions in the prices of children's day care, average interest rate on housing loans and consumer credit, medical examination and treatment fees, and games of chance, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in November, after a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, which is the EU measure of inflation, rose 3.5 percent annually in November and 0.5 percent from a month ago.

Economic News

