Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise In November

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Producer and import prices rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in November.

The producer price index increased 3.4 percent annually in November and import prices accelerated 10.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.5 percent in November.

Prices for petroleum products, petroleum and natural gas were higher in November, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices grew 4.2 percent yearly in November and rose 0.4 percent from a month ago.

