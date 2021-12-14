Hungary Industrial Production Decreases As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production declined in October as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.1 percent rise in September, as estimated.

The industrial production volume decreased 3.4 percent yearly in October. This was in line with the initial estimate.

The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in October, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.3 percent in October, after 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month, as initially estimated.

Economic News

