Portugal Inflation Accelerates In November

Portugal's consumer prices inflation accelerated in November, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent yearly in November, following a 1.8 percent increase in October.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 1.7 percent yearly in November, following a 1.1 percent gain in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.4 percent in November, after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 2.6 percent annually in November, following a 1.8 percent growth in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, HICP gained 0.3 percent in November, after a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

Economic News

