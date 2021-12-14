Slovakia Inflation Rises In November

Slovakia's consumer price inflation rose unexpectedly in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.6 percent year-on-year in November, following a 5.1 percent rise in October. Economists had expected a rate of 5.0 percent.

Transport cost increased 14.4 percent yearly in November and those of restaurants and hotels increased 12.9 percent.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and communication rose by 7.7 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in November, after a 0.6 percent gain in the previous month. This was in line with the initial estimate.

The core inflation rose to 6.0 percent in November from 5.5 percent in October. Economists had forecast a rise of 5.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI rose 0.6 percent in November, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.

