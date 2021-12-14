Sweden Inflation Highest Since August 2011

Sweden's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in over a decade in November, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.3 percent annually in November, after a 2.8 percent increase in October.

The latest inflation was the highest since August 2011, when prices rose 3.4 percent annually. Economists had expected a rise of 3.2 percent.

The major contribution came from higher prices for electricity and fuel, the agency said.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in November, following a 0.2 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.4 percent.

Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, increased to 3.6 percent in November from 3.1 percent in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 3.4 percent rise.

That was the highest CPIF inflation rate since December 1993 and was attributed mainly to higher prices for electricity and fuel.

On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.5 percent in November, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent growth.

