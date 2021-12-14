Wall Street Set To Open Broadly Lower

Tuesday's trading activity might be mostly subdued ahead of the Fed announcement on Wednesday.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading positive.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 11.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 7.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 75.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the drop on Monday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell to new lows for the session going into the close of trading. The Dow slumped 320.04 points or 0.9 percent to 35,650.95, the Nasdaq plunged 217.32 points or 1.4 percent to 15,413.28 and the S&P 500 tumbled 43.05 points or 0.9 percent to 4,668.97.

On the economic front, the PPI - Final Demand for November will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store sales were up 15.3 percent.

Asian stocks ended Tuesday's session lower. China's Shanghai Composite index slid 19.56 points, or 0.53 percent, to 3,661.53.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 318.63 points, or 1.33 percent, to 23,635.95.

Japanese shares ended notably lower. The Nikkei average dropped 207.85 points, or 0.73 percent, to 28,432.64 while the broader Topix index closed 0.22 percent lower at 1,973.81.

Australian recovered from an early slide to end on a flat note.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 3.16 points or 0.05 percent. The German DAX is adding 1.08 points or 0.00 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 26.84 points or 0.37 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 10.09 points or 0.10 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.085 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News