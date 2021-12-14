Plan To Set Up 500, 000 Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles Across US

The Biden administration has unveiled an Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan that seeks to set up 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the United States.

Announcing the ambitious plan Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris said, "The auto industry is clearly moving toward electric. We need to make the shift faster and make sure it is driven by the United States."

The Action Plan is a follow up to an ambitious target of 50 percent of electric vehicle (EV) sale shares in the U.S. by 2030 that President Joe Biden announced recently.

The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates $7.5 billion to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and $7.5 billion to electrify public transport.

The White House announced that before February 11, the Department of Transportation will publish guidance for States and cities to strategically deploy EV charging stations along the highways. No later than May 13, DOT will publish standards for EV chargers in the national network.

The government will build a convenient, reliable public charging network with a focus on filling gaps in rural, disadvantaged, and hard-to-reach locations.

A Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, focused on deploying EV infrastructure, and ensuring the national network provides convenient charging for all, will be established.

The current network of more than 100,000 public chargers operates with different plug types, payment options, data availability, and hardware hookups. The new plan will establish a more uniform approach, provide greater convenience for customers, and offer increased confidence for industry.

Domestic manufacturing of EV batteries and components will be increased.

The DOT announced a solicitation for the 6th round of Alternative Fuel Corridors designations. This program recognizes highway segments that have infrastructure plans to allow travel on alternative fuels, including electricity.

Environmental and public organizations welcomed Biden administration's new electric vehicle charging action plan, terming it as a key step toward a zero-carbon transportation future.

"Transportation is currently the number one source of global warming emissions in the United States, with vehicle pollution fueling the climate crisis everyday. It's critical that we drastically reduce our pollution to protect our planet," said Environment America Global Warming Solutions Associate Simon Horowitz.

"Building a national network of EV charging stations puts the United States on the road to success with the transition to electric vehicles. Giving Americans the right infrastructure to reduce air pollution and tackle the climate crisis by switching to zero-emission vehicles is crucial," said PIRG Transportation Associate Mac Dressman.

It is estimated that pollution from cars, trucks and other vehicles cuts short an estimated 58,000 lives in the United States every year.

