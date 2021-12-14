U.S. Producer Prices Increase More Than Expected In November

The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing U.S. producer prices increased by more than expected in the month of November.

The report said the producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.8 percent in November after climbing by 0.6 percent in October. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.5 percent.

Excluding food, energy and trade prices, core producer prices increased by 0.7 percent in November after rising by 0.4 percent in October.

With the stronger than expected monthly price growth, the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 9.6 percent in November from 8.8 percent in October.

The Labor Department said the year-over-year spike reflected the largest advance since 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010.

Economic News

