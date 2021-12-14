Looming Fed Announcement May Weigh On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to extend the sharp pullback seen in the previous session.

Concerns about the outlook for monetary policy may continue to weigh on the , as the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting gets underway.

With inflation remaining at an elevated rate, the Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases.

Many traders expect the Fed to begin raising interest rates shortly after bringing its asset purchase program to a halt.

Potentially adding to concerns about monetary policy, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by more than expected in the month of November.

The report said the producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.8 percent in November after climbing by 0.6 percent in October. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.5 percent.

With the stronger than expected monthly price growth, the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 9.6 percent in November from 8.8 percent in October.

The Labor Department said the year-over-year spike reflected the largest advance since 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010.

Stocks moved notably lower during trading on Monday, giving back ground following the rally seen on Wall Street last week. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the drop.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell to new lows for the session going into the close of trading. The Dow slumped 320.04 points or 0.9 percent to 35,650.95, the Nasdaq plunged 217.32 points or 1.4 percent to 15,413.28 and the S&P 500 tumbled 43.05 points or 0.9 percent to 4,668.97.

The pullback on Wall Street may partly have reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on some of the strength seen in the markets last week.

The major averages all moved sharply higher last week, with the S&P 500 ending last Friday's trading at a new record closing high.

Traders may also have been moving money out of stocks and into safer havens ahead of the Fed's money policy announcement on Wednesday.

Oil service stocks saw substantial weakness on the day, resulting in a 4.6 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The sell-off by oil service stocks came amid a decrease by the price of crude oil.

Considerable weakness was also visible among airline stocks, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index tumbling by 3.2 percent.

Semiconductor stocks also showed a significant move to the downside, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 2.6 percent.

Oil producer, banking and computer hardware stocks also moved notably lower, while strength emerged among biotechnology, pharmaceutical and utilities stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slumping $0.89 to $70.40 a barrel after falling $0.38 to $71.29 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $3.50 to $1,788.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $14 to $1,774.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.52 yen compared to the 113.54 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1309 compared to yesterday's $1.1284.

Asia

Asian stocks ended Tuesday's session mostly lower as Omicron worries persisted and investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting amid expectations the central bank will announce plans to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases.

The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to announce their monetary policy decisions this week.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slid 19.56 points, or 0.5 percent, to 3,661.53 after Tianjin City in north China detected the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in a person who came from overseas.

Major Chinese manufacturing province Zhejiang is also fighting its first Covid-19 cluster this year, with tens of thousands of citizens in quarantine and virus-hit areas suspending operations. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 318.63 points, or 1.3 percent, to 23,635.95.

Japanese shares ended notably lower on Omicron concerns and expectations of a possible decision at the Fed meeting to accelerate its stimulus tapering plans.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 207.85 points, or 0.7 percent, to 28,432.64, while the broader Topix closed 0.2 percent lower at 1,973.81. Air transportation, land transportation and service stocks led the decliners.

Computer chip-related shares such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron ended down 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. ANA Holdings, the parent of All Nippon Airways, lost 2.6 percent and Japan Airlines gave up 2.8 percent.

Australian markets recovered from an early slide to end on a flat note as miners and banks gained ground, offsetting sharp losses in the retail sector.

Woolworths Group, Australia's biggest supermarket chain, plunged 7.7 percent after it forecast lower first-half operating income from its domestic food business. Shares of rival Coles declined 2.7 percent.

Seoul stocks fell for a third straight session amid interest rate uncertainties and data showing that the country's export prices dropped for the first time in 12 months in November. The Kospi fell 13.71 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 2,987.95.

Financial payment service Kakao Pay lost more than 6 percent and electric car battery maker LG Chem plunged 5 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 2.1 percent.

Europe

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday as investors await decisions from key central bank meetings.

The Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting gets underway later today, with economists expecting the central bank to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month in a move to fight high inflation.

The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to unveil their monetary policy decisions this week.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent.

ArcelorMittal has moved sharply higher in Amsterdam. The world's largest steelmaker said it had entered into repurchase agreements with certain holders of its convertible senior notes for a $395 million buyback program.

Air Liquide Group, a gases, technologies and services company, has also risen in Paris. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial, to develop hydrogen for mobility in Europe.

Ceconomy has also shown a strong move to the upside. The German electronics retailer said that it expects a moderate increase in sales in fiscal 2022.

Vifor Pharma has also soared after Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL said it would buy the Swiss drugmaker for $11.7 billion.

Omega Diagnostics Group, dealing in and nutrition products, has also jumped. The company said that its Visitect Covid-19 antigen test is capable of detecting the Omicron variant as effectively as other existing virus variants.

Miner Antofagasta has also moved to the upside on news it will set out a raft of new targets at its capital markets day later today.

3i Group shares have also risen. The private equity company announced that Jasi Halai, currently Group Financial Controller, would join the Group Board as Chief Operating Officer in May 2022.

On the other hand, AutoStore Holdings has plunged after British online supermarket group Ocado Group won a patent-infringement case filed by the Norwegian robotics firm.

Pest control company Rentokil Initial has also tumbled after it agreed to buy Terminix Global Holdings Inc. to expand in the United States.

U.S. Economic Reports

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Terminix Global (TMX) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the pest control company agreed to be acquired by British rival Rentokil for $6.7 billion in cash and stock.

Aluminum producer Alcoa (AA) is also likely to see initial on news the company's stock will replace Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) in the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the start of trading on Monday, December 20.

On the other hand, shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) are seeing notable pre-market weakness after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the apparel maker's stock to Sell from Buy.

Chinese social media platform Weibo (WB) may also come under pressure after being slapped with a 3 million yuan ($470,000) fine by China's internet regulator.

