Rise Against Add Dates To 2022 North American Tour

Punk band Rise Against have announced additional dates on the North American leg of their 2022 "Nowhere Generation" tour, which is set to begin in 2022.

The ten newly scheduled dates will launch on April 9 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and will wrap up on April 22 in Bakersfield, California. Pennywise and Rotting Out will provide support on certain dates.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale Wednesday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Rise Against website.

Nowhere Generation, Rise Against's ninth album, dropped on June 4, via Loma Vista Recordings. The title track earned the band their first No. 1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Rise Against Tour Dates:

Dec. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ 101 WKQX The Nights We Stole Christmas

April 01 - Ville De Québec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

April 03 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

April 04 - Ottawa, Ontario @ TD Place

April /06 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

April 07 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

April 09 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium *

April 10 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Icon Music Center *

April 12, Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom *

April 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre *

April 14 - Winnipeg, Mont. @ Canada Life Centre *

April 16 - Calgary, Alberta @ Big Four Roadhouse *

April 17 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Centre *

April 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater *

April 21 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium *

April 22 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater *

June 08 - Kralovske Vinohrady, Czechia @ Prague Summer Festival

June 09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

June 14 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park Open Air

June 15 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar

June 09 - 06/11 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

June 10 - Derby, U.K. @ Download Festival

June 23 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 24 - Antwerpen, Belgium @ OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)

June 25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival

June 27 - Milano, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

June 29 - Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

* w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out

(Photo: Travis Shinn)

