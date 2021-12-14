Travis Scott Sits Down For First Interview Since Astrowold Tragedy

Hip-hop artist Travis Scott has finally opened up about the Astroworld tragedy that took place on November 5, as fans surged toward the stage during his performance, killing 10 people, including a 9-year-old, and leaving hundreds injured.

On Thursday, radio and talk show host, Charlamagne tha God, released a nearly hour-long interview with the rapper on his YouTube channel, where the latter hoped to communicate with his fans and their families.

"It really hurts," Scott said. "It hurts the community, it hurts the city [Houston, both where he is from and where the annual festival was held]. It's a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving."

Scott, who has denied legal liability, blamed the limited visibility from the stage as well as the loud music, blinding lights, pyro and other elements for his lack of knowledge about the unfortunate turn of events, saying he "didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference (after his show)."

Talking about ensuring his fans got proper attention, he said, "Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple of times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn't hear that."

When confronted about the "raging" nature of his shows and the lack of sufficient planning for safety precautions that could have possibly prevented the mishap, the rapper said, "Us as artists, we trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely."

Reminiscing how that night started off just like any other regular show, Scott added, "People didn't show up there just to be harmful . People just showed up to have a good time and then something unfortunate happened and I think we really just got to figure out what that was."

Attorney Brent Coon, who is representing around 2,000 concert attendees, has requested a consolidation of the numerous lawsuits that have been filed since the Astroworld tragedy against Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and many others behind the festival, asking for $10 billion in damages on the grounds of legal negligence.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News