Vox To Buy Group Nine

Vox Media has agreed to buy Group Nine, a collection of very well-known media brands, as it strives to become a serious competitor against the likes of Facebook and Google in marketing.



According to the company, Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer is going to receive a seat at the Vox board of directors while the CEO of Vox, Jim Bankoff will retain his role as the leader of the combined entity. Lerer is going to have an all-hands session with the teams to talk about the future of the company. The merger is expected to close in early 2022.



"This combination will not only create unparalleled scale and revenue diversification, it will bring together some of the most popular brands, premium content, and creative and talent in the world," said Lerer.



Vox currently runs print publications like New York Magazine, the Verge, Eater, Curbed, Vox, Polygon, The Strategist, and SB Nation which will remain in their present form. Group Nine's platforms include The Dodo, NowThis, PopSugar, Thrillist, and Seeker. These combined platforms can give the company considerable leverage in the growing online marketing and advertisement market. The company will have around 350 million followers on different social media platforms as well as 6 billion views on videos according to ComScore. The Journal expects the company to command around $700 million in annual revenue.



In the memo sent to the employees, Bankoff said, "Under Ben's stewardship, Group Nine has navigated from a scrappy start-up to one of the biggest and most successful publishers in the industry. Much like us, their team has proven to be a leader in both building cherished media brands from the ground up as well as successfully acquiring and integrating properties. With this acquisition, Vox Media will extend its leadership into new categories, formats, and distribution platforms by welcoming more beloved properties into our portfolio."



With the addition of Group Nine, Vox can now reach audiences on a much larger scale and on prominent platforms like Netflix, Hulu, TikTok, and Roku. Vox, which primarily depended on print media, will now have the ability to serve the advertisers with video, audio and other forms of branded social media content.



Group Nine, which has a shell company named Group Nine Acquisition Corp., is not going to go public as of yet. The SPAC will remain as an individual entity and is not supposed to be a part of the deal. However, Vox could use the company to go public.

