TSX Ends Weak For 5th Straight Day

The Canadian stock market extended its losing streak to a fifth session, as data showing a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. Producer Price Inflation in the month of November, and rising concerns about surging cases hurt sentiment on Tuesday.

Data from the Labor Department showed the producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.8% in November after climbing by 0.6% in October. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.5%.

With inflation remaining at an elevated rate, the Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases. The central bank might also start raising interest rates soon after bringing its asset purchase program to a halt.

The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which touched a low of 20,613.67, ended the session with a loss of 99.88 points or 0.48% at 20,648.57.

Energy, information and healthcare stocks were the major losers. Several stocks from materials section also closed notably lower. Shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

In the energy sector, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) declined nearly 6%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) shed 2.8 to 4.1%.

Among technology stocks, Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) plunged 9%. Alithya Corp (ALYA.TO) ended nearly 4% down. Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) lost 2.5 to 3%.

In the healthcare section, Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) shed more than 5%. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) lost 4.1%, while Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended lowr by 2.2 to 2.4%.

Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Novagold (NGD.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and B2 Gold Corp (BTO.TO) were among the prominent losers in the materials section. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) posted strong gains.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Fortis Inc (FTS.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Brp Inc (DOO.TO) gained 1 to 3.6%.

