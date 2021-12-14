Rally Expected To Stall For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,630-point plateau although it figures to spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on interest rate and COVID-19 concerns, with oil and technology stocks again expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SET finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 4.81 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 1,630.64 after trading between 1,616.51 and 1,630.93. Volume was 24.962 billion shares worth 69.162 billion baht. There were 995 decliners and 535 gainers, with 617 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info gained 0.92 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.41 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.58 percent, BTS Group climbed 1.06 percent, Energy Absolute spiked 2.08 percent, Gulf lost 0.61 percent, IRPC skidded 1.04 percent, PTT perked 0.67 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical fell 0.43 percent, SCG Packaging improved 0.39 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.27 percent, True Corporation sank 0.43 percent and TTB Bank, Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Dusit Medical, CP All Public, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, Krung Thai Card, PTT Oil & Retail and Siam Commercial Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages spent most of the day in the red, although they finished off session lows.

The Dow skidded 106.77 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 35,544.18, while the NASDAQ tumbled 175.64 points or 1.14 percent to end at 15,237.64 and the S&P 500 sank 34.88 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,634.09.

Concerns about the outlook for monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets as the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting got underway. With inflation remaining at an elevated rate, the Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases.

Potentially adding to concerns about monetary policy, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by more than expected in November.

Lingering worries about the new Omicron variant of the may also have generated some selling pressure after the World Health Organization warned the new variant is spreading faster than previous strains.

Crude oil futures dipped Tuesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to renewed restrictions amid rising new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.56 or 0.8 percent at $70.73 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com