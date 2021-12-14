Soft Start Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the six-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 120 points or 1.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,615-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on interest rate and COVID-19 concerns, with oil and technology stocks again expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index sank 47.23 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 6,615.64 after trading between 6,598.69 and 6,671.31.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia dropped 0.83 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.02 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.36 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.70 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slid 0.72 percent, Indosat retreated 1.18 percent, Indocement rose 0.21 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.90 percent, Indofood Suskes declined 1.53 percent, United Tractors eased 0.11 percent, Astra International was down 0.42 percent, Energi Mega Persada plunged 2.75 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 0.25 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 1.29 percent, Timah tanked 1.60 percent, Bumi Resources surrendered 1.41 percent and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, Vale Indonesia and Bank Central Asia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages spent most of the day in the red, although they finished off session lows.

The Dow skidded 106.77 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 35,544.18, while the NASDAQ tumbled 175.64 points or 1.14 percent to end at 15,237.64 and the S&P 500 sank 34.88 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,634.09.

Concerns about the outlook for monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets as the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting got underway. With inflation remaining at an elevated rate, the Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases.

Potentially adding to concerns about monetary policy, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by more than expected in November.

Lingering worries about the new Omicron variant of the may also have generated some selling pressure after the World Health Organization warned the new variant is spreading faster than previous strains.

Crude oil futures dipped Tuesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to renewed restrictions amid rising new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.56 or 0.8 percent at $70.73 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release November figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to jump 37.55 percent on year, down from 51.06 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 44.0 percent, down from 53.35 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 4.45 billion, down from $5.74 billion a month earlier.

