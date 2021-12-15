European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and producer prices data from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and producer prices for November. Inflation is expected to ease to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent in October. Output price inflation is seen at 7.3 percent versus 8 percent in the previous month.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes flash consumer price data. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 2.8 percent in November from 2.6 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue consumer and harmonized prices data. Economists expect consumer prices to climb 5.6 percent in November after rising 5.4 percent in October.

At 4.00 am ET, preliminary consumer price figures are due from Italy. Consumer prices are forecast to grow 3.8 percent annually in November versus 3 percent increase in October.

Economic News

