Indonesia Trade Surplus Rises In November

Indonesia's trade surplus increased in November, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus increased to $3.51 billion in November from $2.59 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $3.87 billion.

In October, the trade surplus was $5.73 billion.

Exports grew 49.7 percent year-on-year in November. Economists had expected a rise of 46.85 percent.

Imports rose 52.62 percent annually in November. Economists had forecast a increase of 56.06 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 3.69 percent and imports rose 18.62 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.