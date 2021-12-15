France Inflation Rises As Estimated In November

France inflation accelerated in November, as initially estimated, driven by the surge in energy prices, final data from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.8 percent in November from 2.6 percent in October. This was the fastest since September 2008 and matched the preliminary estimate published on November 30.

The increase reflected a 21.6 percent rise in energy prices and a 0.8 percent gain in manufactured goods prices. Prices of food grew at a slower pace of 0.5 percent.

Consumer prices grew 0.4 percent on month, the same rate as seen in October, and in line with flash estimate.

EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent in October.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices grew 0.4 percent, as seen in the previous month. Both annual and monthly HICP rates were confirmed.

Core inflation increased to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.