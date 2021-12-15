Spain Consumer Prices Rise Less Than Estimated

Spain consumer price inflation rose less than estimated in November, but remained the strongest since 1992, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.5 percent in November from 5.4 percent in October. The rate was revised down from 5.6 percent. This was the highest since September 1992.

Underlying consumer price inflation increased to 1.7 percent, as estimated, from 1.4 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent versus 1.8 percent increase in October. The rate was revised down from 0.4 percent.

At the same time, EU harmonized inflation advanced to 5.5 percent in November from 5.4 percent a month ago. According to initial estimate, the November inflation rate was 5.6 percent.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, instead of 0.3 percent estimated previously.

