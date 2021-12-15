Finland GDP Growth Slows In October

Finland's economic output growth eased in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Output of the national increased a working-day adjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in October, after a 5.5 percent rise in September, which was revised up from the 5.0 percent growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.

Data showed that the primary production increased about 5.0 percent annually in October. The secondary sector output and services production gained by around 4.0 percent, each, from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.