Norway Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

Norway's trade balance swung to a surplus in November, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus increased to NOK 78.67 billion in November versus a deficit of NOK 749.00 million in the same month last year. In October, the surplus was NOK 83.564 billion.

Exports accelerated 124.5 percent annually in November and imports grew 11.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 1.0 percent and imports grew 8.9 percent in November.

The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 28.8 billion in November.

