South Africa Inflation Rises In November

South Africa's consumer price inflation rose faster than expected in November, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 5.0 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 5.4 percent growth.

The main contributions to the annual inflation came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.5 percent annually in November and housing and utilities cost rose by 3.9 percent.

Prices of miscellaneous goods and services, and transport grew by 4.2 percent and 15.0 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices grew 0.5 percent in November. Economists had forecast a rise in 0.4 percent.

The core inflation, which excludes prices of non-alcoholic beverages, fuels and energy, was 3.3 percent in November. This was in line with economists' forecast.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI rose 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase.

