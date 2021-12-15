logo
Hungary Construction Output Rises For Sixth Month

Hungary's construction output rose for a sixth straight month in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Construction output grew 14.5 percent year-on-year in October, after a 14.2 percent growth in September. This was the biggest increase since July.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings surged by 19.7 percent and the civil engineering works increased 9.7 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output increased 1.1 percent monthly in October, after a 4.2 percent growth in the previous month.

