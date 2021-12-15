Poland Inflation Increases More Than Estimated

Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster than estimated pace in November, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 7.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 6.8 percent increase in October. In the initial estimate, inflation was 7.7 percent.

Transport cost grew 24.1 percent yearly in November. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels rose by 10.7 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in November, following a 1.1 percent increase in the prior month, as estimated.

Economic News

