Greece Jobless Rate Rises In October

Greece's jobless rate increased in October, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to 13.3 percent in October from 13.0 percent in September. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 16.4 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 154,578 persons to 617,511 in October from 772,098 in the previous year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, declined to 32.1 percent in October from 35.4 percent in the same month last year.

Employment increased by 97,774 to 4.027 million persons in October from 3.92 million a year ago.

