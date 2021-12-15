U.S. Retail Sales Rise Much Less Than Expected In November

After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing retail sales rose by much less than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up by 0.3 percent in November after soaring by an upwardly revised 1.8 percent in October.

Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.7 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still rose by 0.3 percent in November after surging by 1.8 percent in October. Ex-auto sales were expected to jump by 1.0 percent.

Economic News

