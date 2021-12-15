U.S. Import Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In November

Continuing the upward trend seen throughout most of 2021, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. import prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of November.

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.7 percent in November after surging by an upwardly revised 1.5 percent in October.

Economists had expected import prices to advance by 0.7 percent compared to the 1.2 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices shot up by 1.0 percent in November after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.6 percent in October.

Economists had expected export prices to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.5 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.