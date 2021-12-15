Cryptos Rally Ahead Of Fed Policy Outcome

Crypto appear to have regained some energy ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and its thinking on the way forward. Crypto market capitalization has increased to $2.17 trillion, a surge of 0.22 percent in a day.

The Fed started its two-day meeting on Tuesday in the backdrop of annual inflation surging to its highest level since 1982 and the unexpected onset of the heavily mutated Omicron variant of the threatening to derail the economic rebound.

Bitcoin is trading at $47491.47, up by 0.35 percent in a day. Bitcoin dominance is at 41.5 percent.

Ethereum is trading at $3,820.48, after rising 0.02 percent overnight. Ethereum's dominance has fallen to 20.9 percent.

Market capitalization of stablecoins has increased to $158 billion, implying a stablecoin dominance of 7.28 percent in the aggregate crypto market capitalization of $2.17 trillion. The stablecoin dominance has surged from 6.65 percent a week ago and portends a prevailing sentiment of caution as even crypto players appear hesitant to take on an event risk.

88th ranked XDC Network (XDC), 30th ranked Elrond (EGLD), 68th ranked Waves (WAVES) and 11th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) have gained more than 10 percent overnight.

Avalanche has soared as USDC launches on the network. It is up 10 percent overnight and 1 percent for the whole week.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down more than 11 percent overnight, a day after Elon Musk announced that Tesla would accept merchandise payments in meme-crypto DOGE.

Metaverse market capitalisation has fallen below $35 billion amidst reports of warnings by Chinese state media. Market Capitalization of Gaming and Play to Earn categories are down around 1 percent from the levels a day ago.

The U.S.Senate Banking Committee's hearing on stablecoins saw several witnesses making out their case for varying levels of regulation of stablecoins without curtailing innovation.

Jai Massari, partner in the Financial Institutions Group of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, who testified before the Committee strongly supported common-sense regulation of stablecoins and their issuers in a way that takes account of their benefits and risks. She also hoped for a regulatory approach that would safeguards consumers, the financial system and the broader , while continuing to promote innovation in this exciting and promising new financial technology.

Dante Disparte , the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy for Circle, the digital financial services firm that issues USD Coin, or USDC noted that the advent of stablecoins or dollar digital currencies like USDC, are an important innovation enabling greater control over how money can be sent, spent, saved and secured. He also added that emerging policy and regulation for the future growth of stablecoins and the digital assets market in the U.S. should aspire to do no harm, spur responsible financial services innovation and recognize the importance of U.S. states for being fintech innovation labs.

Alexis Goldstein, Director of Financial Policy, Open Markets Institute opined that there were many investor, national security, and usability concerns with both algorithmic and asset-backed stablecoins. She went on to say that the Congress should continue to examine if there were regulatory gaps that required new legislation to ensure consumer and investor protection as it relates to stablecoins, and regulators should continue to monitor stablecoins and ensure compliance with existing laws.

Hilary J. Allen, Professor of Law at American University Washington College of Law stated that in respect of Congress's response to crypto, the most important goal should be to ensure that crypto does not cause a financial crisis. She went on to summarize some of the policy options available to Congress in responding to stablecoins, ranging from an outright ban on stablecoins, through a licensing regime for stablecoins, to a multifaceted approach that uses aspects of securities law, antitrust, financial stability regulation, and banking law to respond to stablecoins' risks.

Meanwhile six members of the U.S. Senate have written to the Treasury Secretary urging to set rules related to crypto including definition of the term 'broker' laid down in the recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The countdown to the Fed's big decision has begun. As all markets wait with bated breath, keenly watched would be the performance of cryptocurrencies.

