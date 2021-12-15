Focus On Fed May Lead To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

With recent data showing inflation at persistently elevated levels, Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases.

Reports suggest the Fed could double the rate it is reducing its asset purchases to $30 billion per month from the 15 billion per month announced at its previous meeting in November.

Many traders expect the Fed to begin raising interest rates shortly after bringing its asset purchase program to a halt next year.

Reflecting the focus on the Fed, traders have largely shrugged off some key U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales rose by much less than expected in November.

Following the sharp pullback seen on Monday, stocks saw further downside during trading on Tuesday. With the drop, the S&P 500 continued to give back ground after ending last Friday's trading at a record closing high.

The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day but remained in negative territory. The Dow dipped 106.77 points or 0.3 percent to 35,544.18, the Nasdaq tumbled 175.64 points or 1.1 percent to 15,237.64 and the S&P 500 slid 34.88 points or 0.8 percent to 4,634.09.

Concerns about the outlook for monetary policy continued to weigh on the , as the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting got underway.

Potentially adding to concerns about monetary policy, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by more than expected in the month of November.

The report said the producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.8 percent in November after climbing by 0.6 percent in October. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.5 percent.

With the stronger than expected monthly price growth, the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 9.6 percent in November from 8.8 percent in October.

The Labor Department said the year-over-year spike reflected the largest advance since 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010.

"The Fed has already pivoted to prioritizing inflation, so rather than causing any new inflation panic, this report is just another nail in the coffin for the "wait it out" mindset seen as recently as a month ago," said Will Compernolle, Senior Economist at FHN Financial.

He added, "Supply chain pressures should ease in the next few months as holiday shopping lets up and producers have more time to adjust capacity, but the impacts on producer prices and then to consumer prices will not be immediate.

Lingering worries about the new Omicron variant of the may also have generated some selling pressure after the World Health Organization warned the new variant is spreading faster than previous strains.

Software stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, resulting in a 3.3 percent nosedive by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.

Considerable weakness was also visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent slump by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Oil service stocks also came under pressure over the course of the session after seeing early strength, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 1.6 percent.

The downturn by oil service stocks came as the price of crude oil fell amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand.

Gold, commercial real estate, networking and transportation stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, while some strength was visible among steel and banking stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slumping $0.80 to $69.93 a barrel after falling $0.56 to $70.73 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,772, down $0.30 compared to the previous session's close of $1,772.30. On Tuesday, gold slid $16.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.85 yen compared to the 113.70 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1269 compared to yesterday's $1.1259.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors remained concerned about the potential impact of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron on travel and braced for a faster withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Signs of slowing Chinese growth and U.S.-China tensions also kept underlying sentiment cautious.

Chinese shares ended lower as new data ranging from new home prices to investment and retail sales suggested slowing growth in the world's second-largest amid a deepening property market slump and Covid disruptions.

U.S.-China tensions also remained on investors' radar, with reports suggesting that the Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China's largest chipmaker.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 13.90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,647.63, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 215.19 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,420.76.

Japanese shares ended on a positive note, tracking gains in the U.S. futures. The Nikkei 225 Index inched up 27.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 28,459.72, while the broader Topix closed 0.5 percent higher at 1,984.10 ahead of the key Fed decision.

Toyota Motor shares climbed 3.6 percent a day after the automaker committed 8 trillion yen ($70 billion) to electrify its automobiles by 2030.

Eisai rallied 2.8 percent after reports that Japanese authorities will discuss next week the approval of Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm, which Biogen developed in partnership with the Japanese drug maker.

Australian markets fell notably as companies and gold miners succumbed to heavy selling pressure amid signs the Fed will signal an early end to tapering.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 51.30 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,327.10, marking its worst session since December 2. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 62.10 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,636.20.

Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay tumbled 3.1 percent in the tech sector, while gold miner Evolution Mining plunged 5.5 percent.

Seoul stocks recovered from an early slide to finish marginally higher, snapping a three-session losing streak. Chipmaker SK Hynix gained 2.1 percent and cosmetics firm Amorepacific added 4.4 percent, while KT&G Corp lost 2.2 percent after suspending tobacco in the U.S. due to tightened regulations.

Europe

European shares are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors await guidance from the Federal Reserve on the outlook for interest rates in the world's largest economy in the face of rising inflation.

U.K. consumer price inflation rose to 5.1 percent in November from 4.2 percent in October, official data showed earlier today, standing well above the central bank's 2 percent target.

This was the fastest rate since September 2011, when inflation stood at 5.2 percent. The rate was forecast to rise to 4.7 percent.

Another report showed that factory gate inflation increased at the fastest pace since September 2008. Output price inflation climbed to 9.1 percent in November from 8.6 percent in the previous month.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

British Airways owner IAG has fallen after saying it has moved to back-track on its takeover of Spanish airline Air Europa.

Clothing company H&M Group has also shown a notable move to the downside despite reporting higher fiscal fourth quarter sales.

Similarly, Inditex, the world's biggest fashion retailer, has moved lower despite reporting record sales and profits.

Cineworld Group shares have plunged in London after a Canadian court ordered the British cinema operator to pay C$1.24 billion ($965 million) in damages to Canada's Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover.

Meanwhile, Generali has advanced. The Italian insurer said it would return up to 6.1 billion euros ($7 billion) to shareholders by 2024 in dividends and with its first buyback in 15 years.

U.S. Economic Reports

After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing retail sales rose by much less than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up by 0.3 percent in November after soaring by an upwardly revised 1.8 percent in October.

Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.7 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still rose by 0.3 percent in November after surging by 1.8 percent in October. Ex-auto sales were expected to jump by 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. import prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of November.

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.7 percent in November after surging by an upwardly revised 1.5 percent in October.

Economists had expected import prices to advance by 0.7 percent compared to the 1.2 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices shot up by 1.0 percent in November after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.6 percent in October.

Economists had expected export prices to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.5 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a report unexpectedly showing a modest acceleration in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index inched up to 31.9 in December from 30.9 in November, with a positive reading indicating growth. The uptick surprised economists, who had expected the index to pull back to 20.5.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained optimistic that conditions would improve over the next six months, although optimism is still lower than it was in the fall.

At 10 am ET, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of December. The housing market index is expected to inch up to 84 in December from 83 in November.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on business inventories in the month of October at 10 am ET. Business inventories are expected to increase by 0.9 percent.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended December 10.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 2.6 million barrels after edging down by 0.2 million barrels in the previous week.

The Federal Reserve is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of CMC Materials (CCMP) are soaring in pre-market trading after the advanced materials supplier agreed to be acquired by rival Entegris (ENTG) for approximately $6.5 billion in cash and stock.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly (LLY) is also likely to see initial strength after raising its full-year 2021 guidance and providing an upbeat forecast for 2022 due in part to strong sales of its Covid-19 therapies.

On the other hand, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) may move to the downside after Bernstein downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Market Perform from Outperform.

