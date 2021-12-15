Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Among Top Google Searches Of 2021

Travis Scott and Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" were among the leaders on Google's 2021 Year in Search list.

Google released its annual "Year in Search" review for 2021 that provides an overview of trends and rankings of the most-searched items of the year.

Scott landed on top of Google's top trending searches for musicians in the U.S., as more people were interested in the hip-hop star after the tragic incident at his Astroworld festival.

Scott was also listed as No. 4 on the top trending searches for people, behind Kyle Rittenhouse, Tiger Woods and Alec Baldwin.

On November 5, a crowd surge during Scott's headlining performance at the Astroworld festival left 10 people dead and 100s more injured.

Country singer Morgan Wallen came in second on the list after gaining popularity with his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which dropped in January and became the only country album in the 64-year history of the Billboard 200 to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1.

He also gained considerable notoriety after he was caught in a video saying the "N-word." The incident resulted in a suspension from his record label and the removal of his music from several major radio networks in the U.S. Despite the controversy, Wallen's music experienced a surge in commercial success following the incident.

The other top trending musicians in the top 10 include Adele, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Rodrigo, Marilyn Manson, Daft Punk, Bobby Shmurda and Lil Nas X.

Rodrigo's debut single "Drivers License," which dropped on January 8 through Geffen and Interscope Records, was the most searched song of the year.

"Drivers License," the lead single from Rodrigo's debut studio album Sour, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and made the singer the youngest artist ever to debut atop the chart.

The song spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 1. It has been certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Other songs that featured in the top 10 include, Taylor Swift's "All Too Well," Rodrigo's "good 4 u", Drake's "Wants and Needs," Adele's "Easy on Me," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," Lady Gaga's "Poker Face," Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like," Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and Rodrigo's "deja vu."

