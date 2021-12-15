U.S. Business Inventories Jump More Than Expected In October

Business inventories in the U.S. jumped by more than anticipated in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The report said inventories surged up by 1.2 percent in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in September.

Economists had expected business inventories to advance by 0.9 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Wholesale inventories led the way higher, spiking by 2.3 percent, while manufacturing inventories climbed by 0.8 percent and retail inventories inched up by 0.1 percent.

The Commerce Department also said business sales soared by 2.1 percent in October after jumping by 1.2 percent in September.

Wholesale sales shot up by 2.2 percent during the month, while manufacturing and retail inventories both leapt by 2.0 percent.

With sales jumping by more than inventories, the total business inventories/sales ratio dipped to 1.24 in October from 1.26 in September.

