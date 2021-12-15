U.S Supreme Court To Decide On States Conflict On Medical Marijuana Reimbursements

The U.S Supreme Court has been asked to intervene in an ongoing debate to settle a dispute as to whether employers could be coerced to reimburse workers for the amount spent on medical cannabis to cure job-related injuries. Till present date, state courts have arrived at different conclusions regarding this matter, so that is why the matter has been brought before the highest court in the country.



In a friend-of-the-court brief filed before the Supreme Court last week, Empire State NORML and two other groups, namely, the New York City Cannabis Industry Association and the Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Association, said that the highest court should take up an appeal out of Minnesota and use it to settle the differences between state and federal cannabis laws for good.



In the brief submitted before the Court, the group has argued that the federal government has not at all been sincere in implementing the cannabis laws that prohibition should be completely overturned.

According to the brief, "The Court should take this opportunity to prevent the further spread of this insidious condition by invocation of the Doctrine of Estoppel. It should find that the Schedule I status of cannabis under the federal Controlled Substance Act is no longer enforceable. Doing so will cure the problem."

The case under scrutiny comes from a dispute over whether the Controlled Substances Act or CSA pre-empts a Minnesota state law, which asks employers to reimburse workers the cost of medical marijuana spent to treat a work-related injury. In October, the Minnesota Supreme Court had ruled that the CSA indeed prevented the reimbursement. That ruling brought out in the open the ongoing divide between state courts on the issue. The Maine Supreme Court had decided on a similar case in that state, while the Supreme Courts in both New Hampshire and New Jersey ruled that reimbursements to medical marijuana patients must be made, in spite of federal prohibition.

Commenting on the case, David Holland, a New York attorney and the executive director of Empire State NORML , said, "The U.S. Supreme Court's job is to tell when there's a split between the highest courts in two states or more."

Holland's brief argues that although the CSA letter is clear, marijuana is a prohibited drug of the most restricted class. Appropriate actions by the federal government in recent years have made it impossible for states or medical marijuana patients to know what's actually allowed by law.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News