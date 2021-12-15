Airlines CEOs To Testify Before Senate Panel Ahead Of Holiday Season Rush

Executives of different airlines will take questions from a Senate panel on Wednesday on the issue of flight cancellations and staff shortfalls in spite of securing $54 billion in taxpayer aid to help cover labor costs during the Coronavirus pandemic period.



The CEOs of airline companies like American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines and the chief of operations at Delta will take the stand before the panel. In their written testimony for the hearing of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, the executives said that the government aid helped them tide over the crisis and they can now focus on hiring and revamping the airlines.



The Senate panel will mostly ask the airline companies as to how they are preparing for the upcoming months of high travel and by when customers would start receiving their pending refunds.

American airline companies are said to have lost around $35 billion last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and according to executives, the Payroll Support Program, which stopped them from laying off workers, was a lifesaver for them to overcome the crisis.

In his testimony, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said, "It's not an exaggeration to say the program saved the airline industry, which Congress and the administration recognized as critical infrastructure that is as essential to the as it is unique."

Delta chief of operations, John Laughter said, "While we have seen travel stabilize across the U.S., the Omicron variant of COVID has demonstrated the ongoing volatility of the pandemic."

While airlines could not lay off workers, they brought down the number of working people by getting workers to take voluntary measures like buyouts, leaves of absence or temporarily kept away workers in exchange for reduced pay. The payroll aid was given mostly in the form of grants, which need not be repaid as well as some loans.

Airline operations were also affected by staffing shortfalls and other issues line exacerbated routine problems, bad weather, and led to many flight cancellations, especially with the holiday season around the corner. Airlines were adding staff as soon as they could to make up for the loss.

In July, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, the committee's chairwoman wrote to major airline executives, raising issue about staffing problems' role in flight disruptions. "This reported workforce shortage runs counter to the objective and spirit of the PSP, which was to enable airlines to endure the pandemic and keep employees on payroll so that the industry was positioned to capture a rebound in demand," she wrote.

United Airlines, along with Delta, has been more conservative about bringing back flights than American and Southwest.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, who worked closely with airline executives and lawmakers to get the payroll support approved, is also scheduled to testify in front of the committee. She called for increased protections for cabin crew when they come in contact with customers.

