Australia Jobless Rate Sinks To 4.6% In November

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That blew away forecasts for 5.0 percent and was down sharply from 5.2 percent in October.

The Australian also added 366,100 jobs last month - again crushing expectations for an increase of 205,000 jobs following the loss of 46,300 jobs in the previous month.

The participation rate was 66.1 percent, also beating forecasts for 65.5 percent and up sharply from 64.7 percent a month earlier.

