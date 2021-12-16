Dutch November Jobless Rate Lowest Since 2003

The Dutch jobless rate declined for the third straight month in November to its lowest in nearly two decades, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell to 2.7 percent in November from 2.9 percent in October. In September, the unemployment rate was 3.1 percent.

The latest unemployment rate was the lowest monthly figure since the survey began in 2003.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 251,000 in November from 277,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.

