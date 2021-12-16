France Manufacturers' Confidence Improves In December

French manufacturers' confidence unexpectedly improved in December, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.



The confidence index rose to 111 in December from 110 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 109.

The past production index advanced notably to 21 from 9 in November. However, the overall order books balance fell to -6 from -3. The assessment about the foreign orders weakened, with the index easing to -8 from -3.

The balance on the expected trend in selling prices has continued to grow and the impression of uncertainty has firmed up whereas it had dampened for several months.

The index for the expected trend in selling prices climbed to 52 in December from 48 a month ago.

The personal production expectations indicator improved to 29 from 20, while the general production expectations index logged a moderate increase to 21 from 19.

The index measuring the expected workforce size came in at 14, up from 11 in the previous month.



The overall business confidence index that comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors namely, manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade and wholesale trade, declined to 110 in December from 113 in the previous month.

