Czech Producer Price Inflation Increases In November

Czech's producer prices increased in November, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The industrial producer price index grew 13.5 year-on-year in November, following a 11.6 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 10.3 percent.

Prices for manufacturing products cost increased 15.4 percent yearly in November and those for mining and quarrying rose 14.0 percent.

Prices for water supply gained 5.9 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 5.6 percent.

Among the main industrial grouping, prices for intermediate goods increased 22.1 percent and those of energy surged 21.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in November. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.

